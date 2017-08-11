Buxar DM ‘suicide’: Colleague hints at family problems

Newly-appointed Buxar District Magistrate Mukesh Kumar Pandey committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Ghaziabad railway station. (Representational Image) Newly-appointed Buxar District Magistrate Mukesh Kumar Pandey committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Ghaziabad railway station. (Representational Image)

The 2012-batch Bihar cadre IAS officer Mukesh Kumar Pandey, who committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Ghaziabad railway station on Thursday, had taken charge as Buxar District Magistrate over a week ago, on August 3. Transferred from Katihar where he was posted as deputy development commissioner (DDC), it was the 30-year-old’s first posting as DM. One of Pandey’s colleagues who worked with him in Katihar told The Indian Express that he may have taken his life owing to “family problems”.

While police have begun investigation into the matter, a suicide note purportedly found on Pandey’s body stated that he “is disappointed with life and has no faith in humanity”. Police said Pandey, in the note, has not blamed anyone and also left three mobile numbers.

The Delhi Police said the IAS officer had first planned to jump to death from a mall at Janakpuri but could not do so apparently due of the presence of private security guards and also some policemen. He had later taken a train for Ghaziabad. According to police, he had left for Delhi saying he was wanted to meet his ailing maternal uncle. Pandey, who had not yet moved his luggage to his official house in Buxar, had handed over his charge to Buxar DDC.

A Bihar Public Service Commission officer, who worked with Pandey in Katihar, said: “On the professional front, he was very methodological and clear about his tasks. He played a key role in streamlining Indira Awas Yojana data and giving a push to the construction of pending IAY homes. There could be something on the personal front that made him take this extreme step.”

Prior to his posting as DDC, Katihar, Pandey served as SDM, Balia (Begusarai) and trainee IAS officer in Gaya. He had secured the 14th rank in the country in the 2012 UPSC exam. His tenure as Katihar DDC had been non-controversial, with him being known as an “upright officer”.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar described Pandey as an “efficient administrator and a sensitive officer.”

Director General of Police, Bihar, P K Thakur, said, “I came to know about Pandey’s suicide late Thursday evening. The state police has been coordinating with the Uttar Pradesh police and the family of the deceased”.

andey, who was promoted to joint secretary rank in 2015, was posted during mass transfer of IAS and IPS officers after the formation of NDA government.

A resident of Chhapra in Bihar, Pandey was based in Guwahati where his parents Sudeshwar Pandey and Geeta Pandey live. He is survived by his wife Ayushi, daughter of a Patna automobile businessman RK Singh, and a three-month-old daughter.

