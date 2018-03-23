2011 Mumbai blasts case: Undertrial alleges assault in Taloja jail, court asks for CCTV footage

He said in his plea that when he asked about it to jail authorities, he was threatened to keep quiet or that he would be beaten up again and face an FIR. (Janak Rathod/Files/Representational) He said in his plea that when he asked about it to jail authorities, he was threatened to keep quiet or that he would be beaten up again and face an FIR. (Janak Rathod/Files/Representational)

A special court hearing the 2011 Mumbai triple blasts case has directed the Taloja jail superintendent to furnish a copy of the CCTV footage of the jail premises after an accused alleged that he was abused by jail staff last week. Special Judge S M Bhosle has also directed the jail superintendent to submit a report on the action taken in respect of the alleged assault that took place on March 17.

According to the application filed by Nadeem Akhtar, an undertrial behind bars in the triple blasts case since 2012, said he was assaulted by two officials of the jail when he refused to strip for a search. His application submitted before the court states that he had fever for over a month and was undergoing treatment at the jail hospital. On March 17, the jail doctors referred him for further treatment to the civic hospital in Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

He told the court that when he returned from the hospital, the jail staff took him to the frisking area and asked him to strip in front of the camera and others.

When he refused, he was first abused and then slapped and kicked repeatedly. He has named an official in his plea who beat him with a stick and another who joined him and began slapping him. Akhtar has told the court that subsequently another officer came before him and took his statement in Marathi and asked him to sign on it. He was told the statement was being taken for action to be taken but nothing was done. He said in his plea that when he asked about it to jail authorities, he was threatened to keep quiet or that he would be beaten up again and face an FIR.

“Jail superintendent to submit the report about the action taken in respect of the alleged assault on March 17, 2018 to accused number 2 (Nadeem Akhtar) by jail officials between 2.55pm and 3.25pm. Jail Superintendent is directed to preserve CCTV footage of the giant red gate and the place of the alleged incident till further order. Jail superintendent is directed to furnish the copy of the CCTV footage to this court on or before next date,” said special Judge S M Bhosle. Akhtar said he had also sent his complaint to the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission. Akhtar, along with 10 others, is facing trial for the alleged involvement in the Mumbai serial blasts that occurred at Opera House, Zaveri Bazaar and Dadar West on July 13, 2011.

The court is yet to frame charges against the accused.

