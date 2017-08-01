2010 Jama Masjid blast case: Court orders framing of charges against IM’s Yasin Bhatkal

NIA team take away the Yasin Bhatkal, accused of heading terror group Indian Mujahideen, after produced in the Patiala house court in New Delhi on August 30th 2013. (Express photo/Ravi Kanojia/Archive) NIA team take away the Yasin Bhatkal, accused of heading terror group Indian Mujahideen, after produced in the Patiala house court in New Delhi on August 30th 2013. (Express photo/Ravi Kanojia/Archive)

A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered the framing of charges against Indian Mujahideen’s Yasin Bhatkal, and several others in the 2010 Jama Masjid blast case. The court, however, discharged three other alleged operatives Syed Ismail Affaque, Abdus Saboor and Riyaz Ahmad Sayeedi, who were named in the chargesheet by the police. Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma observed there wasn’t enough evidence against them.

Two bike-borne assailants had fired on tourists on September 19, 2010 at the gate of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi. The attack had injured two Taiwanese — Ku-Ze-Wei and Ko-Chiange — who sustained bullet injuries whereas a bomb was fitted in a car parked in the area.

The police had chargesheeted these suspected IM members, including its co-founder Yasin Bhatkal, in connection with the blast case and said these operatives had carried out the strike to dissuade foreign nations from participating in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games. The police had added that the operatives had planned to randomly shoot foreign tourists near the Jama Masjid and execute a bomb blast for maximum casualty. It had claimed that Bhatkal had prepared a pressure cooker IED, which was planted in the car parked outside Jama Masjid, where the explosion had taken place. The court had on July 18 reserved its order on whether to put Bhatkal on trial in four separate terror cases, including the Jama Masjid blast case, after concluding the hearing of arguments on charges in the cases.

Bhatkal was awarded the death penalty by a Special NIA Court in December last year in a case related to the 2013 Hyderabad bomb blasts, which had claimed 18 lives.

