2009 MLA murder case: MP minister listed as accused

A SPECIAL Court in Bhind on Thursday included Minister of State for Narmada Valley Development Lal Singh Arya’s name in the list of accused in the 2009 murder case of Congress MLA Makhanlal Jatav. The court asked Arya to appear before it on September 14.

Special Judge (SC/ST) Y K Gupta also issued a bailable warrant of Rs 25,000 against the minster, who also holds the general administration department portfolio. In May, the court had issued a similar order and warrant but stayed its operation for 15 days after it was argued on the minister’s behalf that he had not been given an opportunity to argue.

Arya then moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which quashed the special court’s order and asked it to hear the minister and then pass a fresh order. The minister then moved the Supreme Court. The apex court rejected his petition and also quashed the High Court order asking the court to hear the minister again. After this order, the trial court again added the minister’s name to the list of accused.

