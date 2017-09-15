Gujarat blast accused among 3 held

Mohammad Tauseef Khan (right) and Shane Khan at Gaya civil lines police station on Thursday. PTI Mohammad Tauseef Khan (right) and Shane Khan at Gaya civil lines police station on Thursday. PTI

Three terror suspects, including one wanted in connection with the 2008 serial blasts in Ahmedabad, were arrested in Gaya on Thursday. The Gujarat ATS will arrive on Friday to quiz them. Mohammad Tauseef Khan (35) alias Tausif Sagirkhan Pathan alias Mohammad Atik and Shane Khan were arrested from a cyber cafe and Ghulam Sarwar Khan, former Bihar unit head of banned organisation SIMI, was arrested later, according to Bihar Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) S K Singhal.

“Tauseef, wanted in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, was hiding in Sahdeo Khap village in Bodh Gaya for many years,” the ADGP told reporters, adding that he was provided shelter by a local resident. Tauseef allegedly fled to Myanmar after the blasts and later came to Gaya via West Bengal.

The police said they detained Tauseef, a resident of Juhapura in Ahmedabad, and Shane on Wednesday at a cyber cafe as they were unable to produce Aadhaar cards for using the Internet. The cyber cafe owner, who also edits a vernacular monthly, got suspicious and alerted the police. Ghulam, the local resident who provided them shelter, was subsequently arrested.

The police have seized two pen drives and some documents from the accused. ADGP Singhal said that Tauseef had written mails to some MPs regarding some IAS officers, but there was nothing incriminating in them. Gaya Police will lodge a separate FIR against the three accused, he added.

According to a Gaya Police officer, Tauseef, a software engineer, joined a private school as a teacher. “He was also teaching more than a dozen students at home. This could be part of his indoctrinisation. We learnt that he has trained about 20 youths in terror activities,” he said.

Gaya SP Garima Malik said: “This is the first instance of a citizen showing courage to get terrorists arrested. We will felicitate the cyber cafe owner. It is an important catch.”

Anurag Basu, the cyber cafe owner, said, “When I asked them for Aadhaar cards, they fumbled. As they left the cafe and got into cycle rickshaws, I saw a constable and alerted him. We chased the two and the police arrested them.”

According to police in Ahmedabad, Tauseef worked at a renowned software firm based in Bengaluru and later taught at a college in Nadiad, Gujarat, before he fled the state following the serial blasts.

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch, which investigated the blasts case, said that Tauseef had established links with banned organisation SIMI before his family migrated to Ahmedabad. He, according to investigators, was a “committed member” of SIMI and closely associated with Juhapura-based accused Alamzeb Afridi (also an accused in the 2014 Bengaluru blast) and Mujib Shaikh. Shaikh was killed in an encounter last year near Bhopal.

Bihar ATS Inspector General of Police Sunil Kumar Jha said officers of NIA, RAW, ATS, IB and Bihar Police were questioning the three at Delha police station in Gaya.

The police said they have deployed adequate force in Gaya for Pitripaksh Mela, as well as for Mahabodhi and other temples at Bodh Gaya.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App