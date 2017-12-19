2008 Malegaon case: Bombay High Court rejects Purohit, Kulkarni’s pleas against prosecution under UAPA

“In this case, the sanction was given in January 2009, but the authority was appointed only in October 2010. Hence, the sanction order stands vitiated,” Purohit’s lawyer Shrikant Shivade told the high court. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File) “In this case, the sanction was given in January 2009, but the authority was appointed only in October 2010. Hence, the sanction order stands vitiated,” Purohit’s lawyer Shrikant Shivade told the high court. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File)

The Bombay High Court Monday dismissed petitions filed by Lt Col Prasad Purohit and Sameer Kulkarni, accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, challenging sanction for prosecution granted by the Maharashtra government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Purohit and Kulkarni, in their petitions, said that the sanction to prosecute them under UAPA was given without appointment of an appropriate authority. The sanction was given by the state law and judiciary department in the case without having received a report from the appropriate authority, they claimed.

“In this case, the sanction was given in January 2009, but the authority was appointed only in October 2010. Hence, the sanction order stands vitiated,” Purohit’s lawyer Shrikant Shivade told the high court.

National Investigation Agency’s counsel Sandesh Patil, however, raised objection to the petition’s maintainability and said the petitioners have already raised these contentions in the trial court, in their discharge pleas.

The trial court has heard the pleas and reserved it’s orders till December 21. “The issue of sanction was raised by Purohit when his bail plea was being argued in the high court. In its order, the high court has extensively observed that the issue of sanction cannot be looked into at this stage and can be considered by the trial court at the time of trial,” Patil said.

He added that even the Supreme Court made the same observations in its order even though it granted bail to Purohit. The court accepted Patil’s arguments and dismissed the petitions. Six persons were killed and nearly 100 others injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle had exploded in Malegaon town of Nashik district on September 29, 2008.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App