2008 Malegaon blasts case: Ramesh Upadhyay writes to state police, seeks gazette notification

Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, has written to the Maharashtra Police seeking the gazette notification regarding rules under which original voice samples of accused are tested with intercepted conversation. The intercepted conversations between alleged accused Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit and Upadhyay have been cited as the main piece of evidence against the two in the case.

“In the letter, he has sought the details of provisions under which an intercepted conversation can be tested to the original voice samples. While interception is carried out under the provisions of The Indian Telegraph Act, voice samples are collected under the provisions of the Indian Evidence Act. He has sought details under which notification could the two be tested with each other,” said an official privy to the contents of the letter.

Sources in the state police headquarters told The Indian Express that the letter has been forwarded to the authority concerned for further action.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Upadhyay’s son, Vishal confirmed that such a letter had been sent by his father, who is now lodged at Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. Vishal said in the past, they had contested the use of intercepted conversations as evidence for want of sanction.

“The agencies have cited taped telephonic intercepts between my father and Lt Col Prasad Purohit as evidence against them claiming that they were part of the blast conspiracy. However, through RTI application, we learnt that the Maharashtra State Home Department had only given permission to its ATS to carry out surveillance. It did not grant sanction to use the same as evidence. According to the provision of law, a sanction is necessary to use intercepted conversation as evidence,” Vishal said.

The 133-page chargesheet filed before the special NIA court in Mumbai in May this year indicts Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit and Upadhyay, relying upon an authorised intercepted conversation between them, claiming that their “post conduct” shows guilt and active participation in the crime.

The agency has attached a series of telephonic conversations between Upadhyay and Col Purohit where the two are expressing apprehension of being on the police radar. In one of the intercepted conversation dated October 23, 2008, Col Purohit is allegedly heard telling Upadhyay “cat is out of the box”.

On August 23, Col Purohit walked out of Taloja jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court. He has now been attached to the Colaba unit of the Southern Command Liaison Unit (SCLU) of Military Intelligence.

Recently, Upadhyay and Col Purohit have moved applications seeking documents while questioning the validity of the sanction to invoke provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

In their applications, they had mentioned that as the amended provision of the UAPA, an independent review committee was to be set up by the state to give recommendation on whether an accused should be prosecuted under the said Act. The two had contested that the report made by the reviewing authority was not handed over to either of the two agencies probing the case — the ATS and the NIA.

After the special NIA court ordered production of the document, the NIA moved an application seeking its stay. The NIA is now contemplating filing an appeal against the order before the Bombay High Court.

In September 2008, a bomb blast rocked the handloom town of Maharashtra killing six and injuring 11. The Maharashtra ATS took over the probe and claimed that the blast was a handiwork of Hindu extremists. In 2011, the NIA took over the investigation questioning the ATS probe.

