2008 Malegaon blasts case: Accused, released on bail, says he was falsely implicated & will get justice now

The accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, on Wednesday said he was falsely implicated by the erstwhile Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra. Chaturvedi, who was recently released on bail by a special court in Mumbai, said he felt like justice would be delivered to him now. “The governments keep changing but I feel that there will be justice now. After the BJP came to power, the truth came out. Congress knew about the truth too, but they chose to ignore it,” Chaturvedi claimed at a press conference.

Asked if he believed in the government, Chaturvedi said his belief as a “Hindutvawadi” was in the “parmatma”. Chaturvedi was chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency on May 13, 2016. The agency claimed that Chaturvedi, mentioned as a full-time worker of the organisation, Abhinav Bharat, had organised and conducted various meetings with other accused persons in furtherance of their common object of criminal conspiracy to commit unlawful activities. While the NIA gave a clean chit to two accused, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Praveen Takkalki, others, including Chaturvedi and Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit were named as accused.

Chaturvedi, however, said he was sure of being granted a clean chit in the case eventually. “The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad planted evidence against me and others so that they could ban organisations like the Sanathan Sanstha and the RSS. During my police inquiry, I was asked questions regarding many BJP and RSS leaders, including L K Advani and Yogi Adityanath,” said Chaturvedi.

He added that the ATS had “tortured” him and kept him in illegal custody. Chaturvedi claimed he was brought in a private jet from Bhopal to Mumbai on October 25, 2008. He said the names of the passengers did not include his name as the ATS brought him with the false identity of Sangram Singh.

Chaturvedi said although the NIA, in its chargesheet, had said the ATS “may have planted” RDX traces to falsely implicate him in the case, they had not probed aspects like the source of the RDX or at whose behest was it done.

