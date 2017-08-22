Lt Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit likely to be released tomorrow

Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit. (File/Photo) Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit. (File/Photo)

Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit, who was granted bail on Monday by the Supreme Court in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, will have to spend one more night in jail before he is released. Purohit was produced before the special NIA judge S D Tekale at Mumbai on Tuesday. The court is hearing the accused on framing of charges in the Malegaon blast case. In the afternoon, Purohit’s lawyers in Delhi approached the Supreme Court, seeking modification of bail conditions. “The SC accepted our request and allowed us to avail of cash bail instead of producing sureties,” said advocate Shrikant Shivde, Purohit’s lawyer.

Purhoit’s lawyers then initiated the procedure for getting a release order, which the special NIA court issued in the evening.

Police escorted Purohit back to Taloja jail near Mumbai a little after 6.30 pm. An Army vehicle had reached there to take Purohit, but it left after realising that he may not come out on Tuesday as formalities for his release will take some more time.

After the formalities have been completed he is likely to be released on Wednesday, his lawyers said.

Purohit has been in jail for almost nine years for his alleged role in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Six people were killed in a bomb blast on September 29, 2008 at Malegaon, a communally sensitive textile town in Nashik district of north Maharashtra.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App