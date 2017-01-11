2008 Malegaon blast: Centre urges court to maintain secrecy of files given to Prasad Purohit

In May, the Army had submitted that it would provide truncated copies, blacking out portions that could impact national security. Purohit had, at the time, said he was ready to give an undertaking on not sharing the documents. (File) In May, the Army had submitted that it would provide truncated copies, blacking out portions that could impact national security. Purohit had, at the time, said he was ready to give an undertaking on not sharing the documents. (File)

THE MINISTRY of Defence has approached the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court to maintain the secrecy of documents provided to 2008 Malegaon blasts case accused Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit. Last week, a representative from the ministry wrote to the court, seeking secrecy of the ‘sensitive’ documents, including those pertaining to the Court of Inquiry proceedings carried out by the Army, and urged the court to not reveal them to any third party, including other accused.

Purohit had referred to the documents for the first time in September, while arguing for his bail before Special Judge SD Tekale. The court, while rejecting his bail, had accepted the prosecution’s submission of not referring to the documents at an earlier stage.

In May, the Army had submitted that it would provide truncated copies, blacking out portions that could impact national security. Purohit had, at the time, said he was ready to give an undertaking on not sharing the documents.

With the bail plea now pending before the Bombay High Court, where all the documents pertaining to the case will be sent, an apprehension has been stated by the ministry.

“The NIA has given its say on the plea. Since the documents pertain to the military, we have said that its secrecy be maintained as far as possible,” said Special Public Prosecutor Avinash Rasal.

The court has also sought replies from the accused and will decide on the plea next week. A military intelligence officer, Purohit had written to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar last year from Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai, where he is lodged, seeking copies of certain portions of the inquiry.