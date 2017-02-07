2008 Malegaon blast case: NIA submits audio, video clips to Bombay HC

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. (File Photo) Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. (File Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday submitted the audio and video recordings related to 2008 Malegaon Blast case to Bombay High Court over Sadhvi Pragya’s bail plea. The Judge will hear the clips in his chamber now.

After her acquittal, Sadhvi Pragya had reacted to the verdict in the Sunil Joshi murder case and said, “Truth has prevailed. One nationalist can’t kill another nationalist. It was a conspiracy hatched by four-five leaders to defame the nationalists and saffron.’’

More than nine years after the murder of right-wing activist Sunil Joshi, all eight accused, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh, were acquitted by a Dewas court last week. Joshi was shot dead in Chuna Khadan locality of Dewas town on December 29, 2007, by two motor-bike borne assailants, not far from his one-room hideout.

The former RSS pracharak was then on the run for his alleged role in the murder of a tribal Congress leader. The investigation into the Joshi murder case was transferred to the NIA in 2011 in the wake of allegations that it was linked to the larger saffron terror conspiracy. Three years later, the NIA filed the chargesheet in a Special Court in Bhopal ruling out any larger conspiracy behind the murder.

