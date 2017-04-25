2008 Malegaon blast case: Judgment on Sadhvi Pragya, Col. Purohit bail pleas today

Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit (left), Sadhavi Pragya Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit (left), Sadhavi Pragya

The Bombay High Court is set to pronounce its judgment on the bail pleas of Sadhavi Pragya and Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit, who are the prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. In February, the court had reserved its order on the bail petition filed by Purohit. The duo had moved the High Court after a special court, which hears terror cases probed by the National Investigation Agency, quashed their bail pleas.

Purohit was held in November 2008 on charges of allegedly procuring RDX to carry out the blast and hatching the conspiracy. Concluding its arguments, the NIA had said prima facie there was sufficient amount of evidence to suggest the former military intelligence officer played a key role in executing the blasts.

Reflecting on the case, NIA’s counsel had Sandesh Patil pointed out that both chargesheets filed by the NIA and the Maharashtra ATS established that Purohit had “participated in conspiracy meetings, given provocative speeches and agreed to get explosives for the act”.

The state ATS had chargesheeted 12 alleged ‘Hindu extremists’, including Lt. Col. Purohit and Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, in connection to the case.

Six persons were killed and scores injured in a blast at Malegaon, a Muslim-majority town in northern Maharashtra, in September 2008.

With inputs from agencies

