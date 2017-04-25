2008 Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC grants bail to Sadhvi Pragya

Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit (left), Sadhavi Pragya Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit (left), Sadhavi Pragya

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, a key accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast. Thakur was granted bail on a surety of Rs five lakh. Thakur had approached the high court in August 2016 after her bail plea was rejected by the NIA court despite NIA dropping all charges against her in the chargesheet filed before the special court in May 2016. The NIA had concluded that there is no substantial evidence against Thakur to prove her role.

The High Court, however, rejected the bail of Lt Col Prasad Purohit who is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. A division bench headed by justice Ranjit More was hearing the appeal filed by Thakur.

The court, while granting bail, levied certain bail conditions such as depositing her passport with the NIA court. The court has also asked her to report to the NIA court as and when required and to not tamper with evidence.

The NIA had informed the court that it had no objection to the court granting bail to Thakur.

READ | Bombay HC denies bail to Lt Col Prasad Purohit

Thakur’s lawyer, Avinash Gupta, had submitted before the court that Thakur was not in possession of the motorcycle in which the bomb was planted as she had sold it to an absconding accused in the case four years before the blast. Gupta argued that witnesses who had given statements against Sadhvi before the ATS, who was investigating the case before the NIA took over, have retracted their statements. The bench had questioned the contradictions in statements to which Gupta said that benefit should go to the accused since statements are contradictory. Stating that many witnesses were tortured by the ATS and evidence planted by ATS officials apart from threatening witnesses to make false statements, Gupta stated that the investigation by the ATS was not honest and fair.

Blast victim Nisar Bilal had however intervened in the matter and advocate B A Desai, lawyer representing the intervenor told the court that there is incriminating evidence against the accused. Desai, in his arguments had said, “There are reasonable grounds to believe that accusations are primafacie true and that Sadhvi was part of several conspiracy meetings prior to the blast. There is voluminous evidence as well as witness statements to prove this.” He also added that NIA taking over the investigation from the ATS and conducting fresh investigations instead of further investigating it is illegal and that NIA’s investigations cannot be considered conclusive.”

He had also sought many documents from the investigating agency which included confessional statements of three accused, transcript of conversation recorded on accused Sudhakar Dwivedi’s laptop, transcripts of conversation post the blast, FSL reports on voice samples and CDR analysis of phone conversation of the accused.

The court had also directed the registry of trial court to produce audio and video recordings of meetings that had taken place prior to the blast after Desai points out that while meetings that have taken place in Faridabad, Bhopal, Ujjain and Indore were recorded, only the transcripts of Faridabad meeting is on record. He says crucial materials which would confirm the role of Sadhvi is missing.

The HC went through the audio and video recordings of the conspiracy meetings. The court concluded that one of the CDs had cracks and a few others were not relevant. Of the 14 CDs, the court was able to play and view only one. Another CD had only audio, the transcript for which was available. Both the NIA and intervenor had also given written submissions to the bench.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 25, 2017 11:30 am

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd