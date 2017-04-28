2008 Malegaon blast: Accused Col Purohit moves SC against Bombay HC order rejecting bail

Malegaon blast accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit. Malegaon blast accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

Lt Colonel Shrikant Purohit, the prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order that rejected his bail plea on Tuesday. Earlier, a special court that hears terror cases probed by the National Investigation Agency had also quashed his bail petition.

The court had granted bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, another accused in the incident, in the absence of “incriminating or objectionable material” against her. “It cannot be said there are reasonable grounds for believing that accusatios made against her are prima facie true. Once it is held so, then the benefit of bail cannot be withheld to the appellant, even if the offences alleged against her by ATS are grave and serious,” the bench had said while delivering the judgment.

Also Read: Bombay HC ruling in Malegaon 2008 blast: Bail for Sadhvi after NIA clean chit but no relief for Prasad Purohit

Purohit was arrested in November 2008 on charges of allegedly obtaining RDX to carry out the blast and hatching the conspiracy. The NIA, while concluding its arguments, had said prima facie there was sufficient amount of evidence to suggest the former military intelligence officer played a key role in executing the blast.

Six persons were killed and over 100 injured in a blast at Malegaon, a Muslim-majority town in northern Maharashtra, in September 2008.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 28, 2017 11:39 am

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd