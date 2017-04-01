2008 blasts: Crime branch brings Yasin Bhatkal, accomplice to Ahmedabad

Indian Mujahideen chief Yasin Bhatkal Indian Mujahideen chief Yasin Bhatkal

Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Friday brought Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist Mohammed Ahmed Siddibapa alias Yasin Bhatkal and his accomplice Asadulla Akhtar alias Haddi to the city on a transfer warrant in connection with their alleged roles in 2008 serial bomb blasts.

DCB officials said that they would seek their remand for further interrogation from metropolitan court where both would be produced on Saturday. “The duo is key accused in the case, right from doing a recce of the spots, planting bombs and exploding them. As many as 56 persons had died while nearly 200 suffered injuries,” said an officer.

The DCB had been trying to bring Bhatkal and Haddi to Ahmedabad soon after their arrest in 2013 from Indo-Nepal border. Bhatkal is allegedly one of the founder members of IM.

