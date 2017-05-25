2008 Ahmedabad Blasts: 80th arrest, Accused held in Kozhikode

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) late on Tuesday night arrested a person identified as Suhaib Pottanikkal from Kerala, who was wanted in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts cases. On Wednesday, he was produced before a metropolitan court which sent him to police custody till June 2. With the arrest of Pottanikkal, the DCB has arrested 80 accused over the years, while 18 are absconding. DCB officials said Potannikkal allegedly allegedly introduced Mohammed Ahmed Siddibapa alias Riyaz Bhatkal, a key accused in the cases, to Sainuddin and Sarfuddin who made electronic chips that were used in bombs planted in Surat. As many as 27 bombs were planted at various places in Surat, but they did not explode due to faulty chips. However, in Ahmedabad the series of blasts killed 56 people and left over 200 injured.

According to DCB officials, Pottanikkal left the country soon after the blasts. Following this, a red corner notice was issued against him. Officials said that they received information that he was returning via Kozhikode airport and arrested him on arrival.

The DCB officials, however, refused to reveal the name of the country where Pottanikkal was hiding. DCP (DCB) Deepan Bhadran said, “It is a matter of investigation.” Sources said the accused was likely to be taken to Kerala to follow up on leads they get from him.

