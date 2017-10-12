Aarushi murder case: Grateful to judiciary, says Talwar family after acquittal of dentist couple

2008 Aarushi murder case: “It has been an exhausting journey and we have seen them suffer for almost a decade as the case dragged on,” she added. 2008 Aarushi murder case: “It has been an exhausting journey and we have seen them suffer for almost a decade as the case dragged on,” she added.

After the Allahabad High Court acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the 2008 murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj on Thursday saying the couple be immediately released as they could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record, Vandana Talwar, Rajesh Talwar’s sister-in-law, said that she is deeply relieved by the verdict and grateful to the high court. “It has been an exhausting journey and we have seen them suffer for almost a decade as the case dragged on,” she said.

BG Chitnis, Nupur Talwar’s father and a former group captain in the Indian Air Force, said it was very trying for him to see his daughter, and her husband behind bars. He said, “Grateful to judiciary. Have seen them suffering. It has been really testing. I am emotionally drained. At my age it was very trying to see my daughter behind bars.”

Vandana Talwar further refused to go into the merits of the case and the judgement, saying the couple’s lawyers would answer questions on who killed Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj. “We are deeply grateful to the judiciary and relieved over the verdict. I would like to thank all the supporters who supported us through the long ordeal,” she said.

The dentist couple were held guilty by the CBI court on November 26, 2013 and were serving life sentence in Dasna jail since then. A two-member division bench of the High Court, comprising Justices B K Narayana and A K Mishra, gave the “benefit of doubt” to the Talwars and set aside the judgement of the CBI court convicting the Talwars. The bench said that neither the circumstances nor the evidence on record established a chain showing their involvement in the murders of Aarushi and Hemraj.

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi Talwar was found dead inside her room with her throat slit at their Noida residence on May 17, 2008. The 45-year-old help Hemraj, who was missing, became one of the primary suspects till his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.

