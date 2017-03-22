2007 Ajmer dargah blast case: Two sentenced to life imprisonment by Special NIA court

Three were killed in the Ajmer blast (above); Aseemanand (left) Three were killed in the Ajmer blast (above); Aseemanand (left)

Pronouncing the quantum of punishment in the 2007 Ajmer dargah blast case, a special National Investigative Agency Court on Wednesday sentenced the two accused, Devendra Gupta and Bhavesh Patel, to life imprisonment. The court had earlier convicted three people in the case and had acquitted several others, including RSS worker Swami Aseemanand, on account of lack of substantial evidence. Sunil Joshi, who passed away in June 2014, was the third convict in the case.

The court had convicted Gupta and Patel under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal conspiracy and under sections of Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On October 11, 2007, three pilgrims were killed and 15 others were injured after a bomb went off in the Dargah of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti, during Iftaar time. Rajasthan ATS was first asked to investigate the case, which was later transferred to the NIA. At least 149 witnesses were examined in the case along with 451 documents. The investigative body also filed three supplementary chargesheets in the case.

