2006 Nithari killings: Judgment in case expected today

The house in Nithari, Noida, where the body parts of Koli’s victims were found. (File) The house in Nithari, Noida, where the body parts of Koli’s victims were found. (File)

The judgment in the eighth case of 2006 Nithari serial murders is expected on Saturday at the CBI court in Ghaziabad. The CBI found the skull of Pinki Sarkar (20), the last victim in the 2006 Nithari case among other 15 skulls at Mohinder Pandher’s residence in Nithari. They identified her through her black hair clip, discarded salwar suit, slippers and the chunni used by Mohinder Pandher’s help Surinder Koli to strangle her.

According to the documents pertaining to the case, Surinder carried the body to the first floor of the bathroom and dismembered the body with a knife and threw her head and garments behind the house. An FIR was lodged after the parents identified her dead daughters clothes on April 2007 and afterwards Kohli also identified her black slippers.

On the day of Pinki’s death, Pandher was not near the crime scene till about 1:30 pm and there after left for Dehradun, states the document. “No evidence has surfaced showing the involvement of the accused Moninder Singh Pandher” in her abduction and murder, it said. However, under Section 319 of the CrPC, the CBI court summoned Pandher on the basis of an application moved by the victim’s family, said sources.

The case came to light in 2006 when police discovered skulls and bones of 16 people from near Moninder Singh Pandher’s house in his Noida village, Nithari. Surinder Koli, Pandher’s domestic help had earlier confessed to killing, raping of children and committing acts of cannibalism. Both of them were arrested in 2006. Surinder was awarded death sentence in five of the 16 cases identified and Pandher was released on bail.

