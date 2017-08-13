2005 Train blast case: Two ‘HuJI men’ to arrive in Jaunpur for trial

Jaunpur district jail superintendent, Shailendra Kumar Maitreya said, “So far, we have not recieved any communication from Hyderabad jail officials regarding Hilal and Nafikul being sent to Jaunpur.” Jaunpur district jail superintendent, Shailendra Kumar Maitreya said, “So far, we have not recieved any communication from Hyderabad jail officials regarding Hilal and Nafikul being sent to Jaunpur.”

Two alleged Harkatul Jihad-e-Islami (HuJI) terror operatives Hilaluddin alias Hilal and Nafikul Vishwas who were earlier acquitted in a 2005 Hyderabad blast case will now be brought to Jaunpur to face trial in another

blast case. On July 28, 2005, an explosion in the New Delhi-bound Shramjeevi Express killed 12 people and injured 18.

Uttar Pradesh police later arrested the duo, and in 2006 they were sent to Hyderabad to face trial in a local court there in the October 12, 2005 blast in Begumpet that killed two. On Thursday, the two were acquitted along with eight others on the ground of lack of evidence.

“Since no other case is pending against Hilal and Nafikul in Hyderabad, they would be sent to Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh to face the court trial in the pending case against them. I have written a letter to Hyderabad police to arrange police escort to take them to Jaunpur. Police have sought one week time,” said Vijay Kumar, Jailor at Chanchalguda jail in Hyderabad. “Last year, we recieved summon from Jaunpur court directing for appearance of Hilal and Nafikul in the court. They, however, were not sent.”

Jaunpur district jail superintendent, Shailendra Kumar Maitreya said, “So far, we have not recieved any communication from Hyderabad jail officials regarding Hilal and Nafikul being sent to Jaunpur.”

The police had filed a chargesheet in the Uttar Pradesh train blast case against four accused including Hilal, Nafikul, Obedur Rehman alias Babu Bhai and Mohammad Alam Giri Hussain alias Ronny. A local Jaunpur court had awarded death sentence to Rehman and Ronny in August, 2016. Rehman is lodged at Jaunpur jail while Ronny is at Naini Jail in Allahabad. Both have filed appeal against the judgment in Allahabad High Court, confirmed the superintendent. The explosion in a compartment of Shramjeevi Express had occurred near Harpalganj railway station in Jaunpur and RDX was found to be triggering the blast.

The first breakthrough in the case was made after Delhi Police arrested alleged HuJI operatives Amisul and Mahibul, who revealed names of Rehman, Hilal, Nafikul and Ronny for planting the bomb in the train. According to police, Rehman and one Yahiya Khan, who died in a police encounter, had assembled the bomb in a house in Khusrupur in Bihar and later handed it over to Ronny and Hilal, who planted it in the train. Hilal, a native of Bangladesh, and Nafikul of West Bengal.

