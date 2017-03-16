2005 Sarojini Nagar blast: Victims’ kin set to challenge trial court order acquitting 3

After the blast. Express After the blast. Express

Almost a month after a trial court acquitted two of the accused and held the third accused guilty of being a Lashkar-e-Taiba but not for the blasts, the victims of the 2005 Sarojini Nagar blasts are now planning to challenge the lower court’s decision. The South Asian Forum For People Against Terror, a registered body of the victims of the blast that hit Delhi on October 29, 2005, has moved an application before Delhi Police’s DCP, Special Branch, seeking a copy of all relevant files and documents in the case. The blasts had taken place in Sarojini Nagar Market, Paharganj and in a DTC bus in Govindpuri.

“We will need copies of all evidence, witness statements, intercepted conversations of the terror accused and everything else,” said Ashok Randhawa, president of the association. Randhawa also claimed that the association has approached lawyer Ramesh Gupta to represent them and that he has agreed to provide his services for free.

The association has also written a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi seeking the appointment of Gupta as public prosecutor should the government decides to appeal against the February 16 judgement by Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh. In the letter, they said the judge had ignored “the fact that the cumulative effect of the materials, evidence, statements relied upon by the prosecution in the chargesheet… that made out a case for conviction.”

The court had in February acquitted Mohd Hussain Fazli and Mohd Rafiq Shah and had held Tariq Ahmed Dar guilty of being a member of the LeT. The court had, however, said that it didn’t find sufficient evidence to link him to the blasts.

