2005 MIG-21 crash: Pay Rs 55 lakh to injured pilot, says Delhi High Court to Centre, HAL

Delhi High Court. (File Photo) Delhi High Court. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Union government and the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to pay a fine of Rs 55 lakh to an IAF officer rendered unfit for flying after a MiG-21 crash in 2005. Wing Commander Sanjeet Singh Kaila (46) had moved the high court alleging that manufacturing defect and faulty workmanship of a MiG-21 aircraft had resulted in the 2005 crash.

Kaila’s RTI application revealed details that showed that HAL’s manufacturing defect was behind the crash. He had sought directions to the Union government and HAL to frame guidelines to avoid similar future accidents.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now