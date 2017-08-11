2005 Hyderabad blast case: Court acquits all 10 accused

A Special Investigation Team claimed that Harkatul Jihad-e-Islami (HUJI) of Bangladesh was involved in the blast. A Special Investigation Team claimed that Harkatul Jihad-e-Islami (HUJI) of Bangladesh was involved in the blast.

The Metropolitan Sessions Court at Nampally in Hyderabad on Thursday acquitted the 10 accused in the case of blast at the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force office at Begumpet on October 12, 2005. The court observed that the prosecution could not prove the involvement of the 10 accused in the conspiracy to blow up the Task Force building.

A youth had entered the Task Force building at Begumpet without getting frisked after he told the security guard that he had an appointment with the DCP. However, another guard stopped him and was checking his bag when an explosion happened, killing two persons. A special investigation team of Central Crime Station later identified the youth as Daleen, a Bangladesh national affiliated to the Harkat-ul-Jihad-Islami group.

While the SIT ascertained that the youth carried an improvised explosive device in his backpack, the investigation could not establish whether he was a suicide bomber. The SIT had named at least 14 persons for involvement in the conspiracy.

