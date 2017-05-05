2002 post-Godhra riots: Gujarat HC upholds trial court order on acquittal of five in Visnagar case

Gujarat High Court. (File Photo) Gujarat High Court. (File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday upheld the judgment of a trial court which had acquitted five persons in a 2002 post-Godhra riots case in Visnagar town of Mehsana district. Three persons, including a woman, had been killed in the riots on February 28, 2002, a day after Godhra train carnage incident.

The division bench of Justice SR Brahmbhatt and Justice AJ Shastri pronounced the judgment upholding the order of the fast track court, Visnagar. The court order states that prosecution failed to prove the offence against the accused namely Shailesh N Patel, Prakash M Patel, Kamlesh P Patel and Rajesh R Rami. The fifth accused Kamlesh M Patel died during the pendency of the case.

“As we have analysed the evidence even independent from the views expressed by the trial court, we hereby deem it proper not to interfere with an order of acquittal passed by the trial court. Accordingly, we found the state’s appeal as meritless and the same deserves to be dismissed,” the judgment states.

The bench also rejected the plea of the victims for a retrial of the case while stating that “we are mindful of the fact that this incident in question allegedly occurred in 2002 and after almost a period of about 15 to 17 years, no evidence worth would come forward which may help out the prosecution in any manner as it had not come even at that point of time.”

The judgment also states that the prosecution did nothing despite being given several chances by the trial court. After acquittal order, the state government and the victims’ kins moved the high court challenging the trial court’s order.

The judgment narrates that on February 28, 2002, a mob of around 400 people “outrageously attacked a Muslim hostel with an intention to kill the boys, who were residing there.” It was timely intervention by the police that these students were saved and shifted to another Muslim locality. The complainant, Bhikhumiya Mohmmed Behlim, and hostel superintendent Ashrafkhan Jamalbhai Baloch were on duty when the mob entered the hostel from the rear side and set it on fire.

Both were attacked while trying to save their lives. Ashrafkhan was beaten up severely by the mob and was saved by the police. His sister Jenifben and her husband Hanifkhan Saiyed took him to civil hospital. The mob followed them to the hospital and killed Ashrafkhan on the spot. Jenifben and her husband Hanifkhan hid themselves in the hospital but the mob found them and threw them from the second floor of the hospital.

One of the main eye witnesses, Mohammed Yunus Gulamnabi, who was carrying Ashrafkhan to the hospital, turned hostile in the court. Various other witnesses also turned hostile.

