Gujarat HC rejects Zakia Jafri’s plea, upholds clean chit to Narendra Modi, others in 2002 riots case

In a setback for Zakia Jafri, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday upheld the closure report that gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 61 others in 2002 post-Godhra riots case. The court also dismissed Jafri’s allegation against the accused that the riots were part of a larger conspiracy. The court, however, said that Jafri’s plea succeeds as far as her demand of fresh investigation was concerned before the magisterial court.
“The trial court has self-limited itself in saying that further investigation, in this case, can’t be ordered. This order of lower court deserves interference. So, the petitioner can raise the issue before the concerned court that is the same magisterial court, the division bench of the high court or the Supreme Court,” Justice Sonia Gokani said.
Justice Gokani while pronouncing the order said that the magisterial court, which first accepted the closure report, was wrong in its judgment that it didn’t have the power to order a fresh investigation. “The court doesn’t believe in the larger conspiracy theory propounded by the petitioners as the Supreme Court has monitored the investigation,” Justice Gokani said.
Zakia had moved the high court in 2014 against a closure report filed by the Supreme Court-appointed SIT on the issue of a larger criminal conspiracy involving Modi and others behind 2002 riots cases. Her husband Ahsan Jafri was one of the 69 victims of the riots as a mob had set their house in city’s Gulberg Society on fire.
The SIT had filed a closure report against Modi and other accused after an investigation. It said that there was not enough material to prosecute Modi and other accused. The SIT didn’t believe the testimony of former IPS officers Sanjiv Bhatt and RB Sreekumar among others. Besides, SIT also said in its investigation that the allegations were vague in nature and there was no concrete evidence against the accused.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Oct 5, 2017 at 1:16 pmPakistani courts mulled down a sitting PM like Nawaz Sharif for Black money panama but our Indian courts are stooge to MLAs, Ministers, VIPs acting on their behest and orders.... a shame whem broad murder before people go unnoticed like nothing happened. and Anna Hazaare who is BJP stooge is sitting silent now on Jan Lokpal that can bring down a minster,pm,mla political stooges to courts for trial...hazare stooge is silent since BJP came to power like a paltu dog and its master and even after BJP have majority and opposition reduced to ant size didnot implement JAN LOKPAL... corrupted BJP stooge ANNA DOG and his liccking boot master MODI/SAHAReply
- Oct 5, 2017 at 1:10 pmsatyamev jayateReply
- Oct 5, 2017 at 1:09 pmhahahahahahahahahahaha!!!! soooo happyyyy today...Reply
- Oct 5, 2017 at 1:07 pmShocked to see 'Indian Express' playing with news in a way that an unfortunate hapless victim almost loses hope for any justice. Clean chits if they are based on destroyed and concocted witnesses and reports in this world would not be acceptable when the Final Day of Cosmic Judgment would arrive. Those who believe in the hereafter never give up hope. The reality is that Judge Sonia Gokhani of the Gujarat HC has partly allowed the criminal revision application filed by ZakiaJafri challenging Magistrate BG Ganatra's Order of December 26, 2013 accepting the SC appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) 's Closure of February 8, 2012 and refusing to order Further Investigation. The Court has said that the Magistrate was wrong in holding that the Magistrate had no power under law to order further investigation. The ZakiaJafri complaint of June 8, 2006 had presented material and evidence to show that there was a criminal conspiracy into the perpetrated violence unleashed in Gujarat in 2002.Reply
- Oct 5, 2017 at 1:03 pmcongress conspiracy will not longer be accepted by Indian. Only IS fundamentalists will support them.Reply
- Oct 5, 2017 at 1:01 pmMy heart goes out to this lady. Her husband was burned infront of her eyes. She has been fighting for justice for years since then but to no avail. Sorry Ms. Zakia, India failed you.Reply
- Oct 5, 2017 at 12:58 pmzakiaji i am sure you will not get justice from any courts in Gujarat, they are all under control of feku modi. better request for transfer of all cases to other States, where judges will be neutral and you will surely get justice for the killings of your late husband and other members of the societyReply
- Oct 5, 2017 at 12:51 pmwhat else can be awaited from Gujarat High Court. all the black money deposited by BJP being used for buying court judgements. and All goons of Gujarat now spreading same in whole of India.Reply
- Oct 5, 2017 at 1:07 pmHAHA.. Always play victim card when in minority... Its should be Bharat Maa instead of Ammi is not Haram for you...??? For you guys its always religion... Hanging Afzal (Judicial Murder) Hanging Yakub (Judicial Murder) Convict Shahbudin (attack on Minority) Owaisi attacks on Hindus (Its freedom of expression)Reply
- Oct 5, 2017 at 1:08 pmGo marry Radhe Maaa.. Only option for youReply
- Load More Comments