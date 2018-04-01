2002 Naroda Gam riots case: Arraignment plea erroneous, delaying tactic, says ex-IPS officer

Former IPS officer Rahul Sharma, in response to the special court hearing the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case, has said that “a criminal contempt” case should be lodged against the defence lawyer who wants him to be arraigned as an accused for allegedly destroying evidence in the form of CDs containing call detail records (CDR) that revealed the location of the accused, government functionaries, among others, during the 2002 post-Godhra riots. Sharma has told the SIT court that the application was “erroneous”, an attempt to “delay the trials” and “deserves to be dismissed”.

Sharma filed this reply on March 28 before the court and defended himself. Sharma, who is cited as a witness in the case by the SIT which probed the case, has stated in the reply the application (to arraign him as accused), “seeks to overawe and influence a witness, who has actually helped investigating agency by preserving important telephonic data by attempting to arraign him as an accused.”

A group of accused in the case other than former BJP minister Maya Kodnani had moved the application to arraign Sharma and investigating officer P L Mal, currently Superintendent of Police, Bhavnagar, as accused in the case, alleging that the original CDs were misplaced and reportedly destroyed. The application accused Mal of abetting “criminal acts of Sharma by not charging him for destruction of evidence”. Sharma, as a DCP, police control room in Ahmedabad, was assisting the investigation of the case when he procured the CDs in 2002.

Responding to the application of the defence, Sharma has stated that it was nothing but an attempt to “delay the trial on pretext or the other” and, therefore, the application should be dismissed with exemplary costs.

Eleven person from the minority community were killed in Naroda Gam riots on February 28, 2002.

