2002 Naroda Gam case: Three more defence witnesses summoned, only Amit Shah left

BJP President Amit Shah. (File Photo) BJP President Amit Shah. (File Photo)

The special court, hearing Naroda Gam case of 2002, Friday issued summons to three more persons cited as defence witnesses by key accused Maya Kodnani, leaving only BJP president Amit Shah to depose. Rayeeben Somaji Chauhan, mother-in-law of the woman whose delivery was done by Kodnani on February 28, 2002 — the day the post-Godhra riots broke out — Jasuben Jayantibhai Jadav, her hospital staff, and Dr Dhaval Rajnikant Shah, her business partner, will depose on Monday.

The court had allowed Kodnani’s application through which she had sought deposition of 14 witnesses in her defence to prove that she was not at the scene of offence. The court has recorded statements of 10 of them, including her husband Surendra, and all of them testified that she was at the Assembly, from where she went to Sola Civil Hospital, Asarva Civil Hospital and her nursing home before returning home.

The suspense remains on whether Shah will be summoned or not. In Naroda Patiya appeal case, being heard by the Gujarat High Court, Kodnani had sought Shah’s deposition in her defence but later didn’t press for it. Also, the special court had earlier this month allowed an application by defence lawyer Chetan Shah to accept FIRs and chargesheets filed against both Muslims and Hindus in the February 28, 2002, riots. But Muslims were spared in Naroda Gam case.

The court allowed his application partly stating its purpose was “to bring records…that in most cases where the perpetrators were rioters belonging to both communities, members of both communities were made accused after due investigation, whereas… despite there being sufficient material, members of the minority community were not made accused…” The defence lawyer had produced copies of FIRs and chargesheets filed at various police station in Ahmedabad, which the court accepted as evidence. The order states that “judicial notice shall be taken of such produced chargesheets and FIRs.”

