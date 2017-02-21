2002 Gulberg Society massacre: Ahsan Jafri was ‘illustrious’ resident of Ahmedabad’s Chamanpura, says BJP MLA

BJP MLA from Bapunagar Jagrupsinh Rajput Monday termed former Congress MP Ahsan Jafri, who was killed in the 2002 Gulberg Society massacre, as an “illustrious” resident of Chamanpura locality in Ahmedabad.

Rajput made the remark while paying tributes to former Gujarat minister and two-time MP Gabhaji Thakor in the Assembly. Rajput, also from Chamapanpura area, was one of the persons whom the family members of the massacre victims had sought to be arraigned as accused in the case, but the plea was rejected.

On Monday, the Assembly passed resolutions to condole the death of reputed personalities across India and also former Gujarat MLAs. One of them was Gabhaji Thakor. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Leader of the Opposition Shankersinh Vaghela and some other MLAs spoke on them.

Among the MLAs who spoke on Thakor was Rajput. He said that Thakor was from Chamanpura and “it was a matter of pride that a backward locality like Chamanpura had given two MPs, Ahsan Jafri and Gabhaji Thakor, to the country.”

He further said the locality has given two MLAs to the Gujarat Assembly and seven councillors to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Praising Thakor, Rajput said, that despite holding so many important positions, the former never left his roots in Chamanpura locality. The Bapunagar MLA also said that Thakor had the unique distinction of getting elected as a village sarpanch (Vasna-Sogthi village of Dehgam taluka), councillor (Chamanpura ward of the AMC), MLA (Dehgam constituency) and MP (Kapadvanj constituency of Kheda district).