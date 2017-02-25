2002 American Centre attack: Suspect arrested in Gaya

A suspect in the 2002 terror attack on American Centre in Kolkata was arrested from Bihar’s Gaya district, police said today.

A team of Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad, Jharkhand Police and Bihar Police arrested Mohammad Sarwar from Neemchak Bathani police station area late last night, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Magadh, Saurabh Kumar said.

He is also a suspect in an attack on a CBI team and Jharkhand Police in Hazaribagh in the same year.

In that incident two attackers were killed but Sarwar had managed to escape.

The DIG said the suspect has been taken to Hazaribagh in Jharkhand after his arrest.

Two motorcycle-borne men had indiscriminately fired with an AK-47 assault rifle at policemen outside the American Center on Jawaharlal Nehru Road in Kolkata on January 22, 2002 killing six of them and injuring 14 others.