2000 Red Fort attack suspect sent to 10-day police custody

A man, arrested in connection with the 2000 Red Fort attack case, was on Thursday sent to 10-day police custody by a Delhi court.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat allowed the plea of Delhi Police seeking 10 days custody of Bilal Ahmed Kawa, who arrested yesterday from Delhi airport in a joint operation of the Delhi Police and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Three people, including two Army jawans, were killed in the December 22, 2000 Red Fort attack.

According to the police, the Gujarat ATS informed it that Kawa, who had been declared a proclaimed offender in the case, was travelling from Srinagar to Delhi.

Kawa, who was suspected to be linked with Lashkar-e-Toiba, was arrested last evening from the T-3 terminal of the Delhi Airport, the police said, adding that money to the tune of Rs 29.50 lakh was transferred through hawala in various bank accounts, including those of Kawa, to fund the attack.

Kawa was on the run since 2000 and hiding in Kashmir, it claimed.

