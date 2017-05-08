200 airports to be brought under regional air connectivity: Jayanta Sinha

The central government has embarked upon a plan to bring 200 airports under the regional air connectivity scheme, Union Minister of State for Aviation Jayanta Sinha said in Kolkata on Monday. “Under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) regional air connectivity scheme, 33 airports have been already included since its launch last year in addition to 75 taking the total to 108. We intend to take the number to 200,” Sinha said at an interaction at Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

For this, we will have multiple rounds of bidding, he said, adding the government was also keen to reduce the subsidy burden. Sinha said so far the subsidy burden was only Rs 200 crore and 13 lakh seats have been added. Pointing out that regional air connectivity was both pro-poor and pro-markets, he that this twin objective had been met by offering seats at Rs 2,500 per seat per hour of flying and reducing the cost of flying by bringing down the costs of ATF and service charges.

Regarding Bagdogra airport in West Bengal, he said talks were on for getting land with the state government for building a new modern terminal. He said that all greenfield airports would be built through the PPP route. Regarding unruly behaviour while flying it is expected that both passengers and the cabin crew would adhere with the laid-down guidelines, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now