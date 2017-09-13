20-year-old nursing student commits suicide in Kota

(representational image) (representational image)

A 20-year-old nursing student in Kota was found hanging in his rented room here, police said today. A native of Khatoli town of Kota district, Sunil Meena committed suicide late last night, said Bajrang Lal, ASI at Dadabari police station. Meena, in his one-line suicide note, said post-mortem of his body should not be conducted, however his body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem this afternoon, he said.

Meena’s neighbour, also a nursing student, knocked on his room door in Shivpura area in the morning before going for his classes, he said. The room was not locked and on not receiving a response from Meena, he entered the room and found him hanging from the ceiling fan, Lal said. Meena was living in the room since the past two months, said Lal, adding, he was also reportedly good at studies.

A case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC and a probe is on, Lal said.

