20 TMC leaders want to join us: BJP

“We have made it clear that either you are with us or against us. This time, we will not trust anyone forming a manch or a political platform. They will have to make their stand clear soon. You will see a lot of things happening regarding this after Pujas,” said state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu. “We have made it clear that either you are with us or against us. This time, we will not trust anyone forming a manch or a political platform. They will have to make their stand clear soon. You will see a lot of things happening regarding this after Pujas,” said state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu.

BJP leaders in the state have claimed talks are on with 20 Trinamool Congress leaders, including some senior MPs and MLAs currently under investigation, who are considering jumping ship to join them. Sources say these leaders have been given time till Durga Puja to make a “clear” decision to avoid a repeat of 2015, when a similar initiative had allegedly failed with MP Mukul Roy and other leaders ultimately remaining with TMC.

“There are many who have approached us. Since many senior leaders are being investigated over Narada sting and Saradha scam cases, many are contacting us. Some senior leaders and their followers want to join us and we are keeping a watch on the situation and their motive. We will definitely do background checks before accepting them,” said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

Having gained confidence after its victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, and recently coming to power in neighbouring Bihar, the BJP has now made it clear West Bengal is its prime target, said party sources. Talks are already on with nearly 10 TMC MPs and as many MLAs. BJP is taking the initiative, keeping in mind the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“We have made it clear to those who want to join us from TMC. Firstly, they will have to take a clear stand publicly. Secondly, if cases are ongoing against some of them, the law will take it own course and thirdly, they should make their stand clear after the Pujas,” said a senior leader from the capital.

“We do not want a repetition of what happened in 2015, when a number of senior leaders initially wanted to join us but later remained with TMC. This time we will not accept any alternate political party, platform, or even an opposition understanding at the grassroot level,” said another senior BJP leader from Delhi.

The move comes at a time when there is a lot of conjecture doing the rounds in state political circles. The Nationalist Trinamool Congress Party, which was floated under the aegis of Roy, is being revived, and political platforms are being created where disgruntled TMC leaders are trying to gather. Moreover, a dozen senior party leaders, MPs, MLAs and ministers are under the radar of CBI and ED in connection with Narada sting case. Already, leaders like Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee, and MPs like Sultan Ahmed are being interrogated by sleuths.

According to sources, as the noose of investigating agencies tightens over the senior leaders, they are hopeful of a breach in the rank and file of the party.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, however, has said that the party will not buckle under pressure. “Our party chief has already made it clear. BJP is using the investigating agencies to pressure us because we are the only voice of the Opposition. We do not care and will continue to speak for the people. If one leader is put behind bars, hundreds more are likely to take his place. BJP will never be able to break our party,” said a senior TMC leader.

