20 office-bearers of Thane BJP unit quit their post

Around 20 office-bearers of BJP’s city unit today resigned from their post to protest against the alleged “high handedness” of party leaders and ignoring tickets to “loyal and dedicated” workers for the upcoming Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections.

Election to the Thane civic body is scheduled to be held on February 21.

The office-bearers, who addressed a press conference here today, made serious allegations of “high handedness” against the committee members of the party responsible for the allotment of tickets.

“At least 80 per cent of those who recently joined BJP from other parties have been given tickets at the cost of loyal and dedicated workers, who toiled for the growth of the party in city,” said these office-bearers.

They said that at a party rally Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that only loyal activists and only those with elective merit would be given tickets and total transparency will maintained in the process but in case of Thane all the yardsticks set by the CM have been flouted.

“We have resigned our offices and but we still remain with the party. We will soon decide if we will work for the candidates given by the party,” they said.

Among those who addressed the conference include, Subhash Kale, former deputy mayor, Sashi Yadav, secretary Thane unit, Dipti Chandgadkar, general secretary Thane district Mahila Morcha, Trupti Joshi-Patil among others.