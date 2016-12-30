20 heads of state, ministers to attend 8th Gujarat Global Summit

Nearly 20 heads of state and ministers serving in different governments across the world will attend the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, to be held here next month. The summit will be held at Mahatma Mandir convention centre here from January 10-13. Some of the global dignitaries would interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also participate in different seminars during the summit, said Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Mines), P K Taneja at a press conference in Gandhinagar on Friday.

“We are privileged to host these leaders from around the world. These leaders include Prime Ministers, ministers and Presidents of various countries,” said Taneja, adding that nine Nobel laureates as well as 58 CEOs from India and abroad would also be attending the mega business event.

Some of the prominent dignitaries include Nisha Desai Biswal, an Indian-American serving as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs in the United States Department of State, said Taneja.

Others include President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa, PM of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, Deputy PM of Russia Dmitry Rogozin, first Deputy PM and Minister of Culture and National Heritage, Poland, Poitr Glinski.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, France, Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan, Hiroshige Seko among many others.

The summit will be officially inaugurated by the Prime Minister at around 3:30 PM on January 10.

The 12 nations that have agreed to become partner countries for the event are – USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Sweden and UAE. According to Taneja, demonetisation and its impact on the Indian economy would be discussed during the summit. “On January 11, there is an important seminar about GST implementation, which will be chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitely. I firmly believe that dignitaries would discuss the demonetisation move and and its subsequent effects on economy during that seminar,” said Taneja.