Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu-Kashmir

The search operation turned into an encounter as militants opened firing towards the security forces. (Representational Image) The search operation turned into an encounter as militants opened firing towards the security forces. (Representational Image)

A woman and two unidentified militants were killed during an overnight encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wanipora area of Shopian last evening following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter as the militants opened fire on the security forces. “Two militants were killed while the third militant apparently managed to escape from the spot,” the official said.

He said a woman was injured during the exchange of fire. She was shifted to a hospital but succumbed to injuries. “We are ascertaining the circumstances in which she was injured, causing her death,” he added.

Some miscreants pelted stones at security forces during the operation, prompting use of crowd control weapons, including tear gas to disperse them, he said. The official said people should refrain from going near the encounter site as the area has not yet been sanitised.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App