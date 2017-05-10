2 Punjab officials suspended over dress code order for teachers

The department had issued orders for female teachers in government schools to not wear “provocative” clothes. The department had issued orders for female teachers in government schools to not wear “provocative” clothes.

Punjab’s Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary suspended two officials of the department on Tuesday, a day after the department issued orders for female teachers in government schools to not wear “provocative” clothes.

Chaudhary claimed “orders were issued without taking any senior official in confidence”.

The suspension orders have been issued for deputy director Amrish Shukla and assistant director (secondary education) Amarbir Singh. The copy of the orders was undersigned by the assistant director.

“The letter was issued without taking any authorisation from seniors and it contained very denigrating language for the female teachers,” said a statement from the office of the education minister.

Chaudhary said the orders by the two officials stood immediately withdrawn. “Any affront to the dignity of the teaching community would not be tolerated,” she said.

In the orders issued for teachers on Monday, the letter said “teachers should not wear provocative clothes as it affects mindset of students”.

Despite repeated attempts, the suspended officials did not respond to calls.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now