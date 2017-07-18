2 months on, missing Delhi Metro girl found in Rewari shelter

Sunita at the shelter home Sunita at the shelter home

A 19-year-old hearing- and speech-impaired girl, who went missing from Jahangirpuri Metro Station on April 21, was finally traced to a government shelter home in Haryana’s Rewari district on Monday. Police sources said she is “safe and doing well”. Sunita, who was traveling with her mother and sister, got left behind in the Metro at Jahangirpuri station on the afternoon of April 21. Her mother was taking her home after seeing the doctor. Her parents said the girl had “brain fever” growing up, which impaired her mental development.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Monday, Sunita’s father Ram Saran said, “Aap sab logon ka shukriya. Police ka bhi abhari hoon. I got a call from an inspector in the afternoon, when I was at work in Sonipat. The officer told me Sunita had been traced to Haryana and that she is fine. It’s a huge relief for us.” After The Indian Express reported about the girl’s disappearance on April 26, the High Court had taken cognizance of the report and asked Delhi Police what it had done to trace the girl. In May, the case was transferred from the Kashmere Gate Metro police station to the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch. Police had published photographs of the girl in newspapers and circulated it via other social media to find her. On Monday morning, they received a call from the in-charge of the government-run shelter home in Dharuhera town in Rewari. Sources said the officers were told the girl was at the home. “A team was immediately sent to Dharuhera,” sources said.

Reunited with Sunita on Monday night, Saran said, “Though she can’t speak, I can understand her happiness. Through sign language, she asked me to take her home.” Police sources said the girl was found wandering in Rewari, two days after she went missing from the Metro station. Local police took her to the police station, from where she was produced before the child welfare committee (CWC). Since the girl could not speak, the CWC asked that she be admitted to the home, sources said. A police officer said they have contacted Haryana Police to check where exactly the girl was found, so that they can ascertain how she got there and where she stayed in those two days.

CCTV footage had captured Sunita deboarding the Metro at Adarsh Nagar and exiting the station from gate number 2. She did not have a token, but some passengers at the station helped her exit, police said. Police had suspected that she may have been picked up by a gang operating in Delhi. Metro Police had lodged a case under IPC Section 365 (abduction) at Kashmere Gate Metro police station — but only 10 days after the incident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App