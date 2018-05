Searches were going on in the area (Representational Image) Searches were going on in the area (Representational Image)

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. An Army official said the militants were killed in an operation in Qaziabad forests in Kupwara district. He added that searches were going on in the area.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App