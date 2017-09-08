Two Kolkata residents held in Delhi for ‘selling fake medical certificates’

A father-son duo from Kolkata were arrested in New Delhi by the CID for allegedly selling fake medical degrees across the country and abroad. Suresh Agarwal and his son Chandan, who had been evading arrest since long, were arrested on Wednesday, CID sources said. “They are the masterminds behind running an institute that was engaged in issuing fake medical certificates,” ADG (CID) Dr Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express.

The duo were on Wednesday produced before a court in Delhi, which granted the police their four-day transit remand. They will be brought to Kolkata on Friday, sources said. CID officers said the duo had been under their radar for a long time. They were tracked with the help of their mobile phone tower locations, they added.

CID sources said the duo have sold fake certificates to at least 20 lakh people in the country and abroad.

“Suresh claims to have a doctorate degree, while Chandan claims to be a chartered accountant. Their degrees are yet to be verified. They owned a fake centre by the name of Indian Council of Alternative Medicines. Suresh was the president of the council and his son the secretary,” said a CID officer.

Suresh had been into this business of issuing fake certificates since 1987, he added. “The case against this fake institute was registered at South Bidhannagar police station on July 25. In the fake doctors racket case, we had arrested a fake doctor, Khusinath Haldar, who was Class XII pass and associated with a government health programme. Haldar had procured his fake degrees from the duo. They have networks everywhere and were residents of Gariahat in Kolkata. They have clients across India and also foreigners who have procured fake degrees from them,” said the officer.

During investigation of the fake doctors racket case, the CID had unearthed a fake institute that was providing forged medical degrees. CID had arrested the owner of this institute Ramchandra Baidya from Kolkata airport in May. The agency then came to know about similar other fake institutes and since then Suresh and Chandan were under their radar. The two have been running from one state to another to evade arrest.

“It’s a huge scam. Suresh owns more than two private companies and a university in Ranchi,” said an officer.

Official sources said that CID had tracked the duo’s social media accounts and mobile phone tower locations. The agency found out that they had been taking shelter in their relatives’ house in Delhi, Faridabad and Kolkata, among other places, after Baidya’s arrest. They also stayed in hotels, sources added.

On Wednesday, the duo had gone to a Hanuman temple in Delhi’s Connaught Place from where the CID team nabbed them. The two broke down after CID officials grilled them. The duo have been booked under various sections of the IPC including forgery, cheating and fraud.

The fake doctors’ racket case was first registered in July under South Police Station of Bidhannagar. CID had already filed its first chargesheet in the case.

