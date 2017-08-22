2 killed in suspected hit-and-run near NH-1

Representational Image Representational Image

In a suspected hit-and-run case, two persons were killed and another injured near Alipur’s NH-1 area. A passerby spotted them lying unconscious in the early hours of Monday, police said. The victims have been identified as Suraj Keshri and Rahul, while the injured man has been identified as Lakshu. The three men suffered injuries on their heads and hands and also had bruises on their bodies, suggesting that they may have been dragged along the road during the accident.

Police are yet to ascertain the sequence of events and record the statement of Lakshu, who is undergoing treatment at LNJP Hospital. Suraj’s family said the accident took place on his son Aryan’s fifth birthday. “Suraj had promised to return after meeting his friend, Rahul, as he had not met him for many days. He left home around 11 pm,” said Suraj’s wife, Basanti Keshri.

Suraj, Lakshu and Rahul had planned a get-together before Aryan’s birthday, so Suraj took his Apache bike and picked up Lakshu. The two met Rahul near Jahangirpuri. Police said the three men were on one bike and only one of them was wearing a helmet.

Quoting the medico-legal report, police said the three were riding the bike under the influence of alcohol. “A passerby spotted them lying near Shani Mandir area near NH-1. We got to know about the incident around 4 am,” police said.

The men were shifted to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared Suraj and Rahul dead. Their bodies were shifted to BJRM hospital for post-mortem. “We could identify them only after we found their ID cards. There is no evidence as of now of an errant car, and there are no eyewitnesses. The men could also have met with an accident while negotiating a sharp turn. We are waiting for Lakshu to regain consciousness to shed more light on the case,” the officer said.

