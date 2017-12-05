2 killed as truck falls into gorge in Aizawl

The accident occurred when the truck was passing near Hlimen village, around 5 km from the state capital, last night (Google Maps) The accident occurred when the truck was passing near Hlimen village, around 5 km from the state capital, last night (Google Maps)

Two persons were killed when a truck rolled down a hill and fell into a gorge near here, the police said today. The accident occurred when the truck was passing near Hlimen village, around 5 km from the state capital, last night.

Two occupants of the truck including the driver died on the spot, the police said. Local volunteers this morning recovered the bodies which were sent for post-mortem examination.

