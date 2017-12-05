Top Stories
  • 2 killed as truck falls into gorge in Aizawl

2 killed as truck falls into gorge in Aizawl

The accident occurred when the truck was passing near Hlimen village, around 5 km from the state capital, last night

By: PTI | Aizawl | Published: December 5, 2017 2:43 pm
Aizawl truck accident, Mizoram truck accident, Mizoram aizawl truck accident, Hlimen village accident, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News The accident occurred when the truck was passing near Hlimen village, around 5 km from the state capital, last night (Google Maps)
Top News

Two persons were killed when a truck rolled down a hill and fell into a gorge near here, the police said today. The accident occurred when the truck was passing near Hlimen village, around 5 km from the state capital, last night.

Two occupants of the truck including the driver died on the spot, the police said. Local volunteers this morning recovered the bodies which were sent for post-mortem examination.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 05: Latest News