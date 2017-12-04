2 killed, 5 injured after vehicle hits tree in Bihar

The incident took place on Khagaria-Bakhri road near Pahraja (Representational Image) The incident took place on Khagaria-Bakhri road near Pahraja (Representational Image)

Two persons were killed and five others injured when a driver dozed off and hit a tree in Khagaria district of Bihar this morning, reports PTI.

The seven persons were returning to their native villages in Khagaria district after attending a marriage ceremony at Bakhri in neighbouring Begusarai district, Gangaur Police Station SHO Gajendra Kumar said.

The incident took place on Khagaria-Bakhri road near Pahraja after the driver dozed off, lost control of the four-wheeler and hit the tree, the SHO said. The deceased have been identified as Dipak Kumar (21), the driver of the vehicle and Sanjiv Kumar (28), the SHO said.

The injured have been admitted to nursing homes at Begusarai and Bakhri.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App