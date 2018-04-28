Two Kashmiri students held for ‘hacking’ over 500 Indian websites

The two students allegedly defaced more than 500 Indian Government websites and posted anti-India slogans, the cyber cell sources said. (representational photo) The two students allegedly defaced more than 500 Indian Government websites and posted anti-India slogans, the cyber cell sources said. (representational photo)

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested two Kashmiris students from Punjab for allegedly hacking and defacing over 500 Indian websites and making anti-India and seditious posts.

The two youths — Adil Teli (23) from Nunmai in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district and Shahid Malla (27) from Baramulla — were allegedly involved in educating Kashmiri youth to bypass state-imposed social media ban by use of VPN (virtual private network) during April-May 2017, the police said. They were allegedly also in touch with several Pakistan-based anti-Indian hackers, they said.

“The two men have been charged under Sections 124 (a) (sedition) and 66 of the Information Technology Act,” said KPS Malhotra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). The police have seized laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, internet dongles and memory devices recovered from the two students, which will be sent to a forensic laboratory for further examination to ascertain their role in anti-state activities.

As per initial findings, Teli and Malla together ran a group called ‘Team Hackers Third Eye, while Teli along with some of his associates ran another group ‘Team Kashmiri Hackers.’ The two students allegedly defaced more than 500 Indian Government websites and posted anti-India slogans, the cyber cell sources said.

“The two men claimed to have learned the basics of hacking on Google… (and) also shared hacking tools and tips with hackers based in Pakistan,” cyber cell sources said. They said that a military intelligence source, from Kashmir, had tipped them of Teli and Malla’s “seditious activities on the Internet.” Teli was detained by the Delhi Police team from Jalandhar in connection with an alleged bank account hacking case, while Malla was picked up from another location.

Teli is a sixth semester student of BCA at St Soldier Management and Technical Institute in Jalandhar. Malla is a second year B Tech student from Aryan Group of College, Rajpura.

