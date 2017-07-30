2 gangsters killed, 5 cops injured in Uttar Pradesh encounter

Two gangsters were killed and five policemen sustained injuries in a pre-dawn encounter at a village in Shamli district’s Kairana area on Saturday. (Representational Image) Two gangsters were killed and five policemen sustained injuries in a pre-dawn encounter at a village in Shamli district’s Kairana area on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Two gangsters were killed and five policemen sustained injuries in a pre-dawn encounter at a village in Shamli district’s Kairana area on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Naushad alias Danny and Sarvar. While Naushad carried a reward of Rs 50,000 from UP Police and Rs 10,000 from Haryana Police, Sarvar carried a reward of Rs 12,000 from the UP Police. Both were residents of Bhura village, where the encounter took place near a burial ground around 4 am.

“Police teams had reached the village after getting information about the presence of the gangsters and an encounter ensued. Teams from Crime Branch, as well as Mandi, Jhinjhana and Kairana police stations were part of the operation, in which the accused were shot dead following the firing from both sides,” said Shamli SP Ajay Pal.

Police said Jhinjhana Station Officer Bhagwat Singh, Senior Sub-Inspector Sandeep Balyan, Sub-Inspector Aadesh Kumar and two constables were injured in the cross-firing. The injured have been admitted to a hospital but are out of danger, said the SP.

Naushad had 17 cases lodged against him in UP, Haryana and Uttarakhand related to charges like murder, attempt to murder, robbery and rioting. Sarvar, on the other hand, had nine cases against him in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, related to charges including those of attempt to murder and robbery.

Police claimed to have recovered one double barrel gun, one pistol and 26 live cartridges from Naushad and two pistols and 23 live cartridges from Sarvar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App