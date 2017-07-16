2 fresh cases of swine flu detected in Chandigarh

Last month, Chandigarh had recorded the first swine flu case of the season after a one-and-a-half-year-old girl tested positive at GMCH. Last month, Chandigarh had recorded the first swine flu case of the season after a one-and-a-half-year-old girl tested positive at GMCH.

CHANDIGARH HAS recorded two fresh cases of swine flu, taking the total number of cases in the city to four so far. Health officials on Saturday said fresh guidelines have been issued to city hospitals to remain alert after the detection of these cases. Following the detection of one swine flu case on Friday, the patient was referred to PGI for treatment. After the case at GMSH-Sector 16 where the patient was admitted, a screening ward for H1N1 has been established in the emergency wing of the hospital. Health officials said two fresh cases of H1N1 are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

“A 49-year-old patient has been admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32 for treatment. The patient has no travel history and is swine flu positive. The victim runs a tea stall and is a resident of Sector 32,” Dr G Dewan, the officiating medical superintendent of GMSH-16, told Chandigarh Newsline on Saturday. He said another patient, a six-month-old girl and a resident of Sector 35, has been admitted to a private hospital and investigation revealed that the baby’s mother had a travel history.

When asked about the steps being taken by the health department, Dewan said field teams have been sent for inspection immediately. “After we got the confirmation of two cases, we have checked 245 houses in two areas. Tamiflu was given to 17 people who had came in contact with the swine flu patients. One case of fever has been found during the inspection,” he said, adding that an adequate stock of medicines is available at all city hospitals and there is no need to panic.

Last month, Chandigarh had recorded the first swine flu case of the season after a one-and-a-half-year-old girl tested positive at GMCH. Meanwhile, health officials said every hospital has been put on alert in view of the swine flu cases. “The department is taking all possible steps to prevent the disease from spreading. The field teams have been asked to remain vigilant. We have also sent a fresh advisory to city hospitals to ensure that everyone has isolated wards in their hospitals and follow the guidelines,” said a UT health official.

The reason for swine flu cases in summer, said health officials, is because of “mutations reported in the Indian strain of H1N1 which has resulted in increased infectivity and better adaptability”.

