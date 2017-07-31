Two dead, 30 in hospital after consuming local liquor in Manipur

Of the 32 persons admitted to hospital on Sunday, two died today while the condition of 30 was stated to be serious, the officials said adding that others were recovering. (Representative Image) Of the 32 persons admitted to hospital on Sunday, two died today while the condition of 30 was stated to be serious, the officials said adding that others were recovering. (Representative Image)

Two persons died on Sunday and 30 others were hospitalised after they consumed locally brewed liquor in Manipur’s Thoubal district, officials said. They fell ill after consuming the liquor at Oinam Sawombung Makha Leikai.

Of the 32 persons admitted to hospital on Sunday, two died today while the condition of 30 was stated to be serious, the officials said adding that others were recovering.

