2 arrested in separate rape incidents in Odisha

Two men were arrested for allegedly raping a physically challenged woman and a differently-abled minor girl in separate incidents in Balasore district of Odisha, police said on Saturday. Jale Singh (35) of Kaimadiha village was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a physically challenged woman on Thursday last when she was alone in the house, the police said.

The police arrested the accused after the woman’s brother-in-law reported the matter. In another case, the police on Friday arrested a man from Khaira area in the district for allegedly raping a physically challenged minor girl three years ago.

Sukant Nayak of Muktabegunia village had allegedly raped the minor girl in an isolated place in 2014. He was absconding since then, the police said. The police arrested him after getting an information that he had returned home.

