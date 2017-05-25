2.5 percent GDP to be spent on health sector : Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured that with the help of the Tata Memorial Trust and their expertise, the government will soon build four cancer centers, which will help to decrease the travelling time of patients and their families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured that with the help of the Tata Memorial Trust and their expertise, the government will soon build four cancer centers, which will help to decrease the travelling time of patients and their families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the aim of the government is to spend at least 2.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the health sector in the coming years.

“Few days back, we started the Digital Cancer Nerve Centre to curb cancer. The motto of this government is to provide good and cheap treatment to needy people with proper facilities. The aim of our government is to spend 2.5 percent from GDP in the health sector in the coming years,” Prime Minister Modi said, while addressing the nation via video conference on the Platinum Jubilee of the Tata Memorial Centre.

He also assured that with the help of experienced Tata Memorial Trust and their expertise, the government will soon build four cancer centers, which will help to decrease the travelling time of patients and their families.

“With the help of experienced Tata Memorial Trust and their expertise, we will soon build four more cancer centers in the country. These centers will be built in Varanasi, Chandigarh, Vishakapatnam and Guwahati. These will help the patients save their travelling time for treatment. It will be a great relief to them and their families,” he said.

He claimed that when his government came in power in 2014, there were only 36 Cancer centers in the country. But now the number has increased three-fold and there are 108 cancer centers during last three years.

"When our government came in power in 2014, there were only 36 Cancer centers in the country. But now happy to say that the number has increased three-fold and now there are 108 cancer centers during last three years," he said.

While attending the Platinum Jubilee, Prime Minister Modi also praised the work done by the Tata charities for the welfare and the betterment of society.

