1998 serial blast convict Mohammed Rafiq arrested for allegedly plotting to kill PM Modi

A 1998 serial blast convict was arrested by Coimbatore Police for allegedly planning to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A recorded version of the eight-minute long purported conversation between the blast convict, identified as Mohammed Rafiq, and a transport contractor, Prakash, went viral on social media. “The conversation was mainly related to finances about vehicles. But suddenly the blast convict was heard saying ‘we have decided to eliminate (Prime Minister) Modi, as we were the ones who had planted bombs when (former deputy prime minster L K) Advani visited the city in 1998,” the police said. Rafiq has completed his jail term in the blast case and currently lives in Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore.

The blast convict was heard telling the contractor that he has many cases against him and have damaged more than 100 vehicles, police said. The city police formed special teams to investigate the recorded conversation and verify the genuineness of the persons in it, the police said in a press release. He has been arrested based on the conversation and sent to 15 days judicial custody. Coimbatore was rocked by a series of bomb blasts in February 1998 in which 58 people were killed and property worth crores was destroyed. Explosives packed with gelatin sticks and timer devices were planted at 11 places, all within a radius of 12 kilometres. Investigator said that the blasts were part of larger conspiracy to target L K Advani, who was in the city to address an election meeting.

